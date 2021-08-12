3AW
South Melbourne Market among growing list of COVID-19 exposure sites

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for South Melbourne Market among growing list of COVID-19 exposure sites

The entire South Melbourne Market was closed deep cleaning this morning after being declared a COVID-19 exposure site.

The market will reopen at 10am, after extensive cleaning overnight.

The market has been identified as a Tier 2 site after a COVID-positive person visited between 1.30pm and 2.20pm last Saturday.

Anyone who was there during that period must get tested and isolate while awaiting a negative result.

Several shops inside the market — Hagen’s Organics, Fruits on Coventry, Vangelis Deli, Emerald Hill Nursery, Small Town Pie Co, The Fish Shoppe and Rita’s Coffee & Nuts — are Tier 1 sites.

Anyone who visited one of the above retailers between 1.30pm and 2.20pm last Saturday must get a COVID test and isolate for 14 days.

Executive director of the South Melbourne Market, Danielle Bleazby, says market management learnt of the exposure site just before 10pm last night.

The market will reopen at 10am this morning.

“We have done the cleaning all through the night,” Ms Bleazby told Neil Mitchell.

“There will be quite a number of stores that will be able to be opening, about 20 or so.”

Press PLAY below to hear how the market managed to reopen 12 hours after learning it was an exposure site

New exposure sites were also added in Albert Park, Elwood, Middle Park, St Kilda, Cobblebank, Melton, Westmeadows, Glenroy, Brunswick, the CBD, Wyndham Vale, Parkville, Clayton, Port Melbourne, Ringwood, Werribee and Moonee Ponds last night.

Several Cragieburn and Williamstown/Werribee/Sunbury Line trains were also identified as exposure sites.

There are now more than 400 exposure sites on the Health Department’s list.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
