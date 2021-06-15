3AW
  South Melbourne Market closed as..

South Melbourne Market closed as dozens of new exposure sites added overnight

39 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for South Melbourne Market closed as dozens of new exposure sites added overnight

The South Melbourne Market is closed today, with scores of staff and customers sent into isolation after the market was listed as an exposure site.

A positive case visited the market on Saturday from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

The entire market is listed as a Tier 2 site for that time period.

Anyone who visited during that time must get a COVID-19 test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Padre Coffee, within the market, is a Tier 1 site between 11:30am and 12:30pm on Saturday. Anyone who was there must get tested and isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, new sites elsewhere in South Melbourne have been added, along with sites in Port Melbourne, South Yarra, the CBD, Richmond and Southbank.

More than 200 residents are in hard lockdown at a Southbank residential complex where transmission of the virus is believed to have occurred in communal areas.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF EXPOSURE SITES HERE.

COVID-19 latest: Another three local cases emerge in Victoria

3AW News
News
