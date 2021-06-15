COVID-19 latest: Another three local cases emerge in Victoria
Victoria recorded five new locally acquired COVID-19 cases yesterday.
Two of the cases, both male residents at the Kings Park Apartments in Southbank, were revealed during yesterday’s COVID-19 press conference.
The three other cases have all been linked to current known outbreaks.
More than 40 new exposure sites were added to the list last night.
