‘Speechless, overwhelmed’: Theresa’s heartwarming thank you to 3AW listeners

3AW listeners have opened their hearts to a woman who shared her heartbreaking struggle during lockdown.

After Tom Elliott spoke to Theresa on Thursday, the program was flooded with offers of support.

Today, Theresa called back to say thank you.

Press PLAY below for her heartfelt thank you message.

“The overwhelming generosity from the listeners of 3AW has been absolutely amazing,” she told Tom Elliott.

“I’ve spoken with some beautiful people and I’ve still got a few more to catch up with.

“It has just been something that has warmed the heart.

“I can honestly say I never expected anything like that.”