Sponsorship spat brewing between AFL and clubs

A major sponsor of four AFL clubs is set to walk away from the game because of the league’s contentious new sponsorship rules.

And it could end up in a spat between clubs and the league, according to one former club president.

The clubs will no longer be able to have their own ball sponsor on the gameday Sherrin.

The AFL is taking back the sponsorship rights.

Former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire said clubs had been told by the AFL some 15 years ago to find their own ball sponsor and charged them $100,000 for the right to do so.

“This has been building for about six months, this fracas,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

