Sports club on the NSW border ‘devastated’ as hundreds rush to cancel bookings

The CEO of a sports club on the NSW-Victoria border says business has been “devastated” by the announcement the border will close on Tuesday night.

The Barooga Sports Club, just over the NSW border, relies on Victorian tourists for 70 per cent of its trade.

CEO Bobby Brooks says hundreds of bookings have been cancelled since the border closure announcement.

“The next two weeks worth of accommodation have all cancelled, literally in the last two hours,” he told 3AW’s Dee Dee.

“That’s about 240 guests.

“Our motel last week was tracking at 72 per cent occupancy, and now it’s zero.

“It’s devastating. We only opened our particular club three weeks ago.”

Mr Brooks said without the neighbouring Victorian town of Cobram, Barooga will struggle.

“We’re the smaller town in the twin city community and without access to Cobram in Victoria it’s a pretty sad story for us,” he said.

Image: Google Maps