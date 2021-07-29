Sports minister plays down bold plan for big grand final crowd

Victoria’s sports minister has hosed down expectations of a big crowd at this year’s AFL grand final.

It’s been reported government and AFL heavyweights have been discussing a proposal to get as many as 100,000 fans at the MCG for the biggest game of the year.

Speaking on 3AW, Martin Pakula said it was still far too early to know how many people, if any, will be able to attend.

“I read lots of these stories and I sort of wonder where they come from, frankly,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There’s no doubt the AFL, the VRC and all of our sporting organisations will be putting together COVID-safe plans in the hope of events proceeding with crowds – it’s certainly my hope – but as I said at the press conference yesterday, I can’t guarantee anything because it will depend on what the circumstances are at the time.

“We just had a 32,000 crowd at the Carlton and Geelong game that led to quite a number of cases and obviously that makes people a bit more nervous.”

