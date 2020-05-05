Sportsday co-host has ‘no doubt’ something is brewing with the AFL’s TV rights

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure says he’s got “no doubt” Nine Entertainment will try and make a play for the AFL when the next broadcast rights deal comes up.

It comes after Nine boss Hugh Marks said on Tuesday it was “not a given” the NRL would be part of the network’s future.

“There is no doubt in my mind that part of Nine’s anger with the NRL and (them) trying to get out of as much money as they can is looking towards the end of this deal and if they can swap codes, from the NRL to the AFL,” Sam McClure said.

The AFL’s current deal expires in 2022.

McClure said it was worth noting that AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was traditionally “very loyal” when it came to broadcast deals and would likely given Seven every chance of retaining the rights.

Nine, which owns 3AW, last broadcast the AFL in 2006.

