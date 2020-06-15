‘Spot on, Gerard’: St Kilda star says half-time mention helped spur on thrilling win

St Kilda star Jack Billings says there’s no doubt the club’s first round fade-out spurred on Sunday’s win over the Western Bulldogs.

The Saints led by 29 points at half-time in their season opener against North Melbourne but coughed up that lead in the second half to go down by two points.

Gerard Healy asked Billings on Sportsday whether coach Brett Ratten mentioned that defeat at the main break on Sunday.

“Spot on, Gerard,” Billings said.

“Ratts touched on it when he spoke to us as a group and a lot of us boys were quite vocal about it at half-time.

“We didn’t want that same feeling again.”

Billings was one of the Saints’ best players on Sunday, booting three goals and gathering 24 possessions.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview on 3AW

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)