St Kilda big man to ‘miss the start of the season’ with stress injury

St Kilda has been dealt a double injury blow in the lead-up to the 2021 season, with gun ruckman Rowan Marshall suffering what the club is describing as “early signs of a stress injury” in his foot.

It comes a day after the club revealed Zak Jones had suffered a hamstring strain.

The Saints said Marshall had undergone scans and would miss the start of the season.

New St Kilda co-captain Jack Steele told 3AW the mood was still upbeat at Moorabbin, despite the latest setbacks.

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)