St Kilda big man to ‘miss the start of the season’ with stress injury
St Kilda has been dealt a double injury blow in the lead-up to the 2021 season, with gun ruckman Rowan Marshall suffering what the club is describing as “early signs of a stress injury” in his foot.
It comes a day after the club revealed Zak Jones had suffered a hamstring strain.
The Saints said Marshall had undergone scans and would miss the start of the season.
New St Kilda co-captain Jack Steele told 3AW the mood was still upbeat at Moorabbin, despite the latest setbacks.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW
(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)