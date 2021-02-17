3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

St Kilda big man to ‘miss the start of the season’ with stress injury

1 hour ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for St Kilda big man to ‘miss the start of the season’ with stress injury

St Kilda has been dealt a double injury blow in the lead-up to the 2021 season, with gun ruckman Rowan Marshall suffering what the club is describing as “early signs of a stress injury” in his foot.

It comes a day after the club revealed Zak Jones had suffered a hamstring strain.

The Saints said Marshall had undergone scans and would miss the start of the season.

New St Kilda co-captain Jack Steele told 3AW the mood was still upbeat at Moorabbin, despite the latest setbacks.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332