St Kilda caretaker coach explains why footy is just a ‘small part’ of his life

St Kilda caretaker coach Brett Ratten says there’s a “very big” decision looming for the club as they look to lock in their next senior coach.

Ratten is still awaiting news on his future after leading the Saints to three wins from his four matches as caretaker following Alan Richardson’s departure.

But while he’s intent on winning the job longer term, he told 3AW Football the game is “just a small part” of his life.

“Just because you get a win it doesn’t mean you’re the person for a job, there’s more to it than that.” he said.

“I’ve gone through a lot in my life and footy is very important to me but it’s not the be all and end all,”

“Hopefully we get a win today and I’m hellbent on getting a win today.

“But footy is just a small part of your life.”

