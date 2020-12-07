3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

St Kilda footy boss details brutal nature of COVID-19 enforced list cuts

34 seconds ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for St Kilda footy boss details brutal nature of COVID-19 enforced list cuts

St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean has opened up about the brutal nature of coronavirus-related list cuts at the Saints in recent weeks.

He admits the club was forced to cut ties with a handful of players who likely would have stayed under normal circumstances.

“(It was) really unpleasant stuff,” the Saints’ chief operating officer told 3AW.

In better news, Lethlean provided an extremely positive update on the progress of Paddy Ryder, who suffered a serious hamstring tendon injury in the dying stages of St Kilda’s elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs.

“He’s looking fit, happy and smiling,” Lethlean said.

“We’ve all commented that he’s leaner than last year and probably in a better place right now, for pre-season, than maybe even when he arrived across from (Port) Adelaide last year.

“He is one to watch.

“He is looking really good.

“The best I’ve seen him.”

Lethlean was also asked for his thoughts on Sydney’s apparent interest in former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin.

“I hope they do (pick him up),” he said.

“He deserves another go and he’s a good man.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332