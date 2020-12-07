St Kilda footy boss details brutal nature of COVID-19 enforced list cuts

St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean has opened up about the brutal nature of coronavirus-related list cuts at the Saints in recent weeks.

He admits the club was forced to cut ties with a handful of players who likely would have stayed under normal circumstances.

“(It was) really unpleasant stuff,” the Saints’ chief operating officer told 3AW.

In better news, Lethlean provided an extremely positive update on the progress of Paddy Ryder, who suffered a serious hamstring tendon injury in the dying stages of St Kilda’s elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs.

“He’s looking fit, happy and smiling,” Lethlean said.

“We’ve all commented that he’s leaner than last year and probably in a better place right now, for pre-season, than maybe even when he arrived across from (Port) Adelaide last year.

“He is one to watch.

“He is looking really good.

“The best I’ve seen him.”

Lethlean was also asked for his thoughts on Sydney’s apparent interest in former No.1 draft pick Paddy McCartin.

“I hope they do (pick him up),” he said.

“He deserves another go and he’s a good man.”

(Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images)