St Kilda great says lessons must be learned from Frawley diagnosis

St Kilda great Nathan Burke says the AFL must consider enforcing a compulsory week off for players who leave the ground with concussion.

It comes after it was revealed his former teammate Danny Frawley was suffering from the brain disorder CTE.

Currently, the condition can only be diagnosed after death.

Burke, who wore a helmet during his playing days, told 3AW Afternoons there was no doubt protocols had improved since he retired in 2003.

“My issue is that I still see players who clearly get concussed on the weekend, somehow manage to pass the protocols and then play seven days later,” he said.

“To me, our next step is that it’s compulsory to have a week off.

“If you go off with a concussion, of any sort, well then you don’t play the following week.

“That would be where I think we need to get to.”

