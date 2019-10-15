Advertisement
St Kilda lands Port Adelaide duo
St Kilda has landed Dougal Howard and Paddy Ryder from Port Adelaide.
And the Saints’ deal for Bradley Hill is also nearing completion.
It was shaping as a nervy final couple of days for Saints fans in the trade period, with a host of deals still to get done.
St Kilda has also received pick 10 (which is expected to get the Hill deal done) and a future fourth round pick from the Power in the deal.
Port Adelaide received picks 12 and 18 this year, as well as a future third round selection.