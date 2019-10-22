St Kilda recruit confirms meeting with Richmond coach

St Kilda recruit Zak Jones has confirmed he spoke with Richmond coach Damien Hardwick before ultimately joining the Saints.

Jones told 3AW he was virtually always set on joining St Kilda, but it was reassuring for the reigning premiers to be interested in him.

“To have him (Hardwick) come and speak to me and say that they’d be interested … It didn’t really eventuate after that, but to have a conversation with him gave me a bit of confidence,” Jones told Sportsday.

The speedy midfielder said he was excited about what the future held with St Kilda.

“Speaking with St Kilda, they were very positive on what they wanted to do and the direction they were going with the people they were bringing in,” Jones explained.

“It was a really positive reassurance they were trying to building something I wanted to be a part of.”

