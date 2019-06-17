St Kilda responds to report linking the club with a HUGE deal for GWS gun

St Kilda will throw the proverbial kitchen sink at GWS superstar Stephen Coniglio this off-season, reports Tom Morris.

The Sportsday newsbreaker said the Saints would offer a multi-year deal worth as much as $1.4 million a season.

He said the Giants remain confident he’ll stay.

St Kilda footy boss Simon Lethlean kept his cards close to his chest when asked about it on 3AW.

“I don’t think it’s particularly revolutionary to say that Victorian clubs would be keen to talk about Coniglio – so I’ll probably just leave it at that,” he said.

Lethlean, meanwhile, had positive updates about Max King and Jack Steele, as well as contract negotiations with star midfielder Jack Billings.

The livewire Saint had 33 disposals, 11 tackles, 8 marks and kicked two crucial goals as the club narrowly beat Gold Coast on Saturday.

“We’re really close there,” Lethlean said.

“I think Jack’s made it really clear he loves the club and wants to stay.

“We’re in the final stages, I reckon, of closing that one out which would be a great result for Jack and for us.”

