St Kilda ruckman Paddy Ryder to ‘miss early rounds’ of season

6 hours ago
St Kilda ruckman Paddy Ryder will miss the start of the Saints’ 2021 campaign.

He’s requested personal leave.

Ryder, 32, has asked to spend time away from the club to be with family and elders in his community.

“Family and community are a huge part of the culture and connection that we are building at the club,” Chief Operating Officer Simon Lethlean said in a statement.

At this stage, the club says he will miss “the early rounds” of the season.

It opens the door for recruit Shaun McKernan to play for the Saints, with Rowan Marshall also sidelined through injury.

St Kilda plays GWS in round 1.

