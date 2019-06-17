3AW
St Kilda says Max King has hurt his ankle, not troublesome knee

5 hours ago
St Kilda hopes to regain key midfielder Jack Steele within the month.

And gun recruit Max King has hurt his ankle, not knee as initially feared.

The Saints revealed on Monday their No.4 draft pick from last year had suffered a syndesmosis injury to his right ankle.

He’ll spend a “few weeks” on the sidelines.

Steele, meanwhile, is unlikely to be available for “two to three weeks” after dislocating his kneecap at training.

