Sam Rowe will play for St Kilda this season.

The former Carlton defender joins the Saints after the club announced Dylan Roberton would sit out again this season.

He’s managing a heart condition.

Rowe left the Blues at the end of last season.

He’s played 99 games at the highest level.

St Kilda has been able to add Rowe to its list under the new supplemental selection period.

That period ends at 5pm today.