St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary may miss the club’s first match of the season.

He’s undergone surgery to repair what the club said was a “minor facial injury” he suffered in Sunday’s pre-season win over Collingwood.

The Saints expect him to return to training at the end of the week and push for selection in Round 1.

Geary, 31, missed much of the Saints’ season last year with injury.

The Saints play North Melbourne in Round 1.