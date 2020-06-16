3AW
St Kilda skipper to miss crunch clash with Collingwood

2 hours ago
St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary won’t play this week.

The Saints said the defender had suffered a minor hamstring injury in Sunday’s win over the Western Bulldogs.

It’s a blow for St Kilda, which will be looking to follow up its stirring second round win with a strong showing against Collingwood on Saturday.

Josh Battle, Dylan Roberton, Jimmy Webster and Shane Savage all missed out on a game at the weekend and shape as possible replacements for the skipper.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

