St Kilda star Jack Steven to take a break from the game

St Kilda star Jack Steven is taking a break from the game.

The Saints revealed on Tuesday their gun midfielder would take leave to “focus on his mental health and wellbeing”.

“Jack’s decision to put his hand up and acknowledge that he needs some time away is a brave one,” the club said in a statement.

“He is a much-loved member of our playing group and has the support of all his teammates, his coaches and all St Kilda supporters.”

The four-time best and fairest winner has played 176 games for the Saints.

If you or somebody you know requires help, please contact the following services:

Beyond Blue – 1300 22 46 36

www.beyondblue.org.au

Mensline – 1300 78 99 78

mensline.org.au