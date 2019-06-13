St Kilda suffers unfortunate injury blow

St Kilda midfielder Jack Steele has dislocated his kneecap.

He won’t play this weekend.

The Saints said Steele left the training track unassisted after copping the knock in a tackle.

He’ll undergo scans.

At this stage, it’s unclear how much footy he’ll miss.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the Saints, given things were starting to look more positive on the injury front.

Jake Carlisle will make his return through the VFL this week after back surgery, with Dan Hannebery also nearing an AFL return for the Saints after injury problems.

Jack Steven returned to training this week.