St Kilda young gun Jade Gresham may not play again this year.

He’s suffered a stress fracture in his lower back.

The Saints revealed on Wednesday that Gresham had “soreness” in his back following Monday night’s hefty loss to Geelong.

Scans later revealed signs of a stress fracture.

It’s a big blow for the Saints, who will be looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season against Essendon on Sunday.

