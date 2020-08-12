St Kilda young gun Jade Gresham may not play again this year
He’s suffered a stress fracture in his lower back.
The Saints revealed on Wednesday that Gresham had “soreness” in his back following Monday night’s hefty loss to Geelong.
Scans later revealed signs of a stress fracture.
It’s a big blow for the Saints, who will be looking to bounce back from their worst loss of the season against Essendon on Sunday.
