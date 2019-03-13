St Kilda youngster ‘strongly considering his future’

Patrick McCartin may not play in the AFL again, according to Tom Morris.

The Sportsday newsbreaker said the St Kilda young gun was weighing up the risk in playing on after he suffered yet another concussion against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday during the pre-season.

“The club will vehemently deny this, but my information is that he is strongly considering his future in the game,” Morris said.

