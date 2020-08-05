Childcare permit: Who can send their kids to kinder and childcare today

The state government has clarified its rules on which workers can continue to send their children to childcare under Melbourne’s Stage 4 lockdown.

Parents working on-site in permissible industries, under the state government’s guidelines, may continue to send their children to childcare or kindergarten from August 6.

You can access more information and the permits HERE.

Workers in permitted industries who are working from home will also be able to access to childcare if there is no one in the home who can care for the children.

“I’ve had a lot of parents get in touch with me today who are very confused and very unsure what this all means,” Georgie Dent, Executive Director at The Parenthood, told Tom Elliott.

Permitted workers who are attending their workplace only need to complete the Permitted Worker Permit to prove their eligibility for childcare.

Permitted workers who are working from home and cannot supervise their kids while working will be required to complete an Access to Childcare Permit.

On this form, the employer must attest the employee works in a permitted industry and the employer must confirm there is no one else in their household who can supervise their children.

FULL STATEMENT FROM PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS: