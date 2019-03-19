‘Stand against racism and Islamaphobia’: Rally at the State Library tonight

Peak hour in the CBD is expected to be disrupted tonight as a protest against “racism and Islamaphobia” takes place at the State Library.

Chris di Pasquale, from the Campaign Against Racism and Fascism, told Tom Elliott the rally is not just over recent controversial comments made by senator Fraser Anning.

“Anning can be a bit of a distraction here, we have to look at the mainstream politicians, like Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton,” Chris said.

“It’s a deliberate attempt (Anning) to whip up anti-migrant hysteria.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

“I thought he was doing alright,” Tom said of Mr di Pasquale.

“Until he had one view that if there’s an attack on Muslims it’s our fault, our government’s fault.

“But if there’s an attack on non-Muslims, by Muslims, it’s also our fault.

“So, it’s our fault.”

Image: AAP – Anti-racism rally at the State Library of Victoria on January 12, 2018