Star Collingwood midfielder refuses to call poor form a ‘crisis’

Collingwood star Steele Sidebottom says his side isn’t in crisis despite consecutive losses.

The Pies went down by three points against the 15th-placed Hawks on Friday night

It followed a thumping loss to North Melbourne last weekend.

But Sidebottom said there was plenty of time left in the season to turn things around as they look to lock in a top four place.

“We’re clearly not playing our best footy from a long shot at the minute,” he said on 3AW.

“There’s a lot of Magpie fans out there that are very unhappy which you know, the type of footy we have played over the last few weeks probably grants that but it’s definitely not a crisis.

“We’ve still got plenty of footy to go this season and we need to make improvements, because the way we’re going now is not good enough and we’re not winning games of footy.

“Even after last night I think it’s important for our guys to make sure that we’re always reviewing our game and make sure that when we’re go in there on a Monday we’re actually training our game.

“No one’s ever played the perfect game of footy and there’s always things to work on.”

Click PLAY to hear more on 3AW Football