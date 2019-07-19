3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Star Dockers forward ruled out for the rest of the season

36 mins ago
3AW Football
FootballFootball Featured

Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan won’t play again this year after scumming to a persistent foot injury.

He suffered a recurrence of an injury to the navicular bone in his right foot he sustained last year.

“(Jesse) will undergo surgery and then undertake a recovery and rehabilitation program with an estimated time frame, at this stage, of 16 weeks,” Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said in a statement on Friday.

Hogan moved from Melbourne to Fremantle at the end of last season.

He played 12 games for the Dockers this year.

3AW Football
FootballSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332