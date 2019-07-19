Advertisement
Star Dockers forward ruled out for the rest of the season
Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan won’t play again this year after scumming to a persistent foot injury.
He suffered a recurrence of an injury to the navicular bone in his right foot he sustained last year.
“(Jesse) will undergo surgery and then undertake a recovery and rehabilitation program with an estimated time frame, at this stage, of 16 weeks,” Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said in a statement on Friday.
Hogan moved from Melbourne to Fremantle at the end of last season.
He played 12 games for the Dockers this year.