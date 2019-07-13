Star Eagles midfielder’s frank admission following Collingwood’s narrow win

West Coast star midfielder Luke Shuey has conceded Collingwood were tougher in the contest during his side’s narrow loss on Friday night.

The Eagles only kicked one behind in the final term as the Pies overrun them in front of over 56,000 at Optus Stadium.

Speaking on 3AW Football, Shuey said he knew he was always in for a tough encounter when coming up against Collingwood.

“Every game we’ve played against them it’s been close and gone down to the wire,” he said.

“There hasn’t been a day where we’ve blown them off the park any time we’ve played them and had the wood over them, they’ve all been good games and last night was no exception.

“They were a big tougher and probably wanted it more than us.”

