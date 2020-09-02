State government confirms leaked COVID-19 roadmap is an ‘out of date draft’

The state government has confirmed a leaked document published by the Herald Sun today, outlining Melbourne’s roadmap out of lockdown, is an outdated document.

In a statement to 3AW Breakfast, a state government spokesperson said the document is “an out of date draft”.

“We know every Victorian wants certainty about the future. We know every Victorian wants certainty about the future – for them, for their family and for their work. By the end of the week, we will lay out a plan to re-open our state,” the statement read.

Chief executive of Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Paul Guerra, says the leaked document is “nothing like” what he’s seen in industry discussions with the state government this week.

“I’ve never seen that template before and it’s certainly not the template that we’ve been working in conjunction with unions and other industry leaders, with the state, on this week,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The dream scenario is a really clear plan, come Sunday, which gives us what’s going to happen, at what times, against what health measures, so that every business owner, in fact every employee, knows when they’re going to be able to get back to work.”

“With the numbers coming down we’d expect industry to be able to move.”

