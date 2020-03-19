State government doesn’t rule out financial help for AFL in midst of coronavirus pandemic

The state government hasn’t ruled out giving the AFL financial help in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league fears several clubs may have their futures at risk, given the lack of cash flow.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire revealed on Footy Classified that the Premier, Daniel Andrews, had been speaking with senior AFL officials about the possibility of secured loans and other financial options to ease the pain.

“It was put to the Premier directly (on Thursday), and he certainly didn’t deny it,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told Tom Elliott.

Talia said the Premier would have to “walk a fine line” with how the government helped, if it did at all.

