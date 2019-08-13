3AW
State Government rules out ‘man vs woman’ UFC fight

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Minister for Sport and Tourism Martin Pakula has ruled out the possibility of a proposed ‘man vs woman’ UFC fight being held in Melbourne.

Olympic gold medalist turned cage fighter, Henry Cejudo, laid down the challenge to his female counterpart, Valentina Shevchenko, in a tweet on Sunday and she accepted the challenge.

In a statement Mr Pakula said “I am reliably assured that the owners and promoters of UFC have no intention of seeking to hold a male v female fight in Melbourne nor have they ever contemplated doing so”.

The UFC is set to come to Melbourne in October after the State Government struck a deal with promoters.

