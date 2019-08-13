State Government rules out ‘man vs woman’ UFC fight

Minister for Sport and Tourism Martin Pakula has ruled out the possibility of a proposed ‘man vs woman’ UFC fight being held in Melbourne.

Olympic gold medalist turned cage fighter, Henry Cejudo, laid down the challenge to his female counterpart, Valentina Shevchenko, in a tweet on Sunday and she accepted the challenge.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

In a statement Mr Pakula said “I am reliably assured that the owners and promoters of UFC have no intention of seeking to hold a male v female fight in Melbourne nor have they ever contemplated doing so”.

The UFC is set to come to Melbourne in October after the State Government struck a deal with promoters.

