State Opposition Leader says politicians can’t accept pay rise

Victoria’s state opposition leader says there’s no way politicians can accept their pay rise this year.

While Michael O’Brien was happy to accept the independent assessment when it was made last year, the Liberal Party leader told Tom Elliott circumstances had clearly changed in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“How can we possibly take a pay rise at a time like this?” Mr O’Brien said on 3AW Drive.

Tom Elliott was critical of the pay rise, which would see some MPs get as much as an 11.8 per cent increase, at the time.

He says it’s even more inappropriate now.

