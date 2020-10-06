Steele Sidebottom reflects on Collingwood’s thrilling win (and how he watched it!)
Collingwood vice-captain Steele Sidebottom admits he was on the edge of his seat in Victoria watching the club’s thrilling one-point win over West Coast on Saturday night.
Sidebottom, who recently returned to Victoria for the birth of his child, told 3AW he “wasn’t the best” at watching games he wasn’t playing.
“I think (partner) Alisha told me to stop swearing, at one stage,” Sidebottom said with a laugh.
“All the emotions were there.”
(Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)