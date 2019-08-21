Steele Sidebottom to have surgery following nasty injury at training

Steele Sidebottom won’t play in Friday night’s final round clash with Essendon.

The Collingwood star ruptured a testicle at training on Wednesday after being kicked in the groin.

He needs surgery.

Collingwood said Sidebottom would certainly miss this week, with a full recovery period to be determined post-surgery.

“Steele was in clear discomfort but the extent of the injury and an anticipated recovery period won’t be known until after the surgery,” Geoff Walsh said.

“It is certainly disappointing for Steele but the upside is that we have the break between the end of the home and away season and finals to give him added time to recover.”