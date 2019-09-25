Stephen Coniglio rules himself out of grand final selection

Stephen Coniglio won’t be making a fairytale comeback in Saturday’s grand final.

GWS made the announcement after training on Wednesday.

The club said it was Coniglio himself who ruled himself out.

“This is a selfless decision by Stephen and typical of the man he is,” GWS footy boss Wayne Campbell said.

“He left it all on the training track today and ultimately he decided he doesn’t think he is capable of playing out the whole game and therefore didn’t want to let his team mates down.

“His decision has the full support of everyone and we know he’ll continue to support the team to the best of his ability as he has over the past 10 weeks.”