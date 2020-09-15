Stephen Coniglio situation ‘doesn’t smell right’ to AFL great

Leigh Matthews and Gerard Healy say they cannot work out why GWS decided to drop captain Stephen Coniglio and why he wanted it publicly known he’d been left out of the side.

“It just doesn’t add up to me,” Matthews said on Sportsday.

“I can’t see what you gain from it.”

The AFL great said the decision made him think there were deeper problems at the club.

“The whole thing, to me, just doesn’t smell right,” he said.

And he was in NO doubt as to what the Giants should do with Coniglio this week.

“You have to play him,” Matthews said.

