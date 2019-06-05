Steve Price ramps up the adventure levels on day three of his WA road trip

Steve Price continues his Western Australia road trip with some high octane activities.

He jumped on the quad bike at Coral Bay, taking a sunset tour through the stunning sand dunes.

His producer may have had a minor incident but Pricey loved every minute of it!

Then it was off for a scenic flight over the Abrolhos Islands, near Geraldton.

Check out all the action from Day Three of his WA road trip

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>