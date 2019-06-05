Advertisement
Steve Price ramps up the adventure levels on day three of his WA road trip
He jumped on the quad bike at Coral Bay, taking a sunset tour through the stunning sand dunes.
His producer may have had a minor incident but Pricey loved every minute of it!
Then it was off for a scenic flight over the Abrolhos Islands, near Geraldton.
Check out all the action from Day Three of his WA road trip
Steve Price is broadcasting from WA all week, courtesy of Tourism Western Australia.