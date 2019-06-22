Steve Rosich’s update on Ross Lyon’s contract situation

Fremantle CEO Steve Rosich says coaching movements at other clubs won’t affect their contractual negotiations with Ross Lyon.

Both Brad Scott and Brendon Bolton have departed their respective clubs so far this year, leading to speculation the long-time Fremantle coach could be prized away from the Dockers.

But Rosich re-affirmed his commitment to Lyon, telling 3AW Football they’ll be prepared to sit down at the “right time) to look at extending his contract beyond the end of 2020.

“We’ve been on the public record (saying) both Ross and myself on behalf of the club that Ross is very happy in Perth and enjoying his time more than ever,” he said.

“From a club perspective, we sit very positively with Ross contracted for next season.

“What happens at other clubs really doesn’t concern us.

“We’re happy to sit down at the right time with Ross and the club and consider (an extension).

“But we haven’t done it at this point in time.”

