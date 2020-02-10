3AW
Steven May suffers yet another injury setback

4 hours ago
Melbourne defender Steven May has suffered another injury setback.

But the Demons are confident it won’t impact his chances of playing in the first game of the season.

May, who managed just eight games in his first season with Melbourne, has suffered a minor setback with the cyst he had operated on earlier in the year.

It hasn’t healed properly.

The Demons said May, who had an uninterrupted pre-season prior to Christmas, will be sidelined for the next week.

