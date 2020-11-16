3AW
Seaside locals told not to worry

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Long-term foreshore residents fear they will be priced out of seaside homes as more Melburnians flock to the coast.

President of the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, Leah Calnan, told Tom Elliott locals don’t need to be concerned.

“If anything it will increase their own house price and investments in those areas,” she said.

“We have seen an enormous amount of activity not only in the surf coast areas but right up to Mildura.

“Bosses have now realised you can do the work at home.”

Tom Elliott
