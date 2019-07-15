Surgery update: Mixed injury news for star trio

GWS Giants midfielder Stephen Coniglio is set for knee surgery on Tuesday but has been cleared of any ACL damage.

The 25-year-old landed awkwardly in the first quarter of his side’s loss to Richmond on Sunday.

Though facing an uphill battle to play again this year, Giants footy boss Wayne Campbell is hopeful Coniglio’s season isn’t over.

“There’s obviously relief Stephen has avoided injury to his ACL and there does still remain a chance he returns to the field this season which is great news,” he said in a club statement.

“He’s an incredibly dedicated and professional player and there’s no doubt he’ll attack his rehab with those same qualities.”

Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear if West Coast Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui will require surgery, but the important to miss “several weeks” after he suffered an ankle injury during Friday night’s clash at Optus Stadium.

“It is an ankle syndesmosis injury, but we are waiting on a medical report to shed more light on the precise nature of the problem and the way forward,” footy boss Craig Vozzo said.

“We expect he will miss an extended period, but cannot put a time frame on that until we have more information.”

It was only Naitanui’s third game back after returning from an ACL tear, which he sustained in round 17 last year.

Meanwhile at Collingwood, Scott Pendlebury is hopeful of playing this week despite undergoing surgery on Saturday to repair a broken finger.