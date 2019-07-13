Swans Swans CEO Tom Harley lauds Longmire’s re-signing

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley has admitted he was aware of the ‘noise’ around Longmire’s future at the club.

The Swans announced Longmire’s three-year contract extension on Friday, tying him to the club until at least the end of the 2023 season.

His future has been much-speculated this year, with North Melbourne reportedly making a big play to lure him back to coach the club he played 200 games for.

“Both (us) and John appreciate there was a lot of interest and noise around (his contract),” Harley told 3AW Football.

“We were controlling the things we could and we played it the way we wanted to play it and couldn’t be happier.

“I was reading what everyone else was reading and from the club’s point of view we had a contract for John next year.

“From his comments yesterday he was pretty clear, the only way he was going to leave was if we tapped him on the shoulder and that wasn’t going to happen.”

