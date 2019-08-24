Swans triumph over Saints on emotional afternoon at the SCG

TODAY’S LINE-UP from 12PM: Tim Lane, Tony Leonard, Daniel Harford, Caroline Wilson and Matthew Lloyd

FULL TIME

Kieran Jack and Jarrad McVeigh’s farewell as well as Lance Franklin’s 300th game has ended in victory.

The Swans did it easily in the end, beating St Kilda by a whopping 45 points.

Buddy kicked three goals, while McVeigh and Jack also chimed in with a farewell goal each.

HALF TIME

It’s game on at the SCG, with scores level at the main break.

Lance Franklin’s kicked a goal in his 300th but it’s Josh Bruce who is the only multiple goalkicker of the game.

The Saints were behind by 21 points at quarter time before reeling them back him.

John Longmire joined us pre-game for an extensive chat.

PREVIEW

It’s set to be an afternoon to remember at the SCG as Lance Franklin plays his 300th game.

The Swans star hasn’t play AFL football since round 14 but after overcoming a hamstring injury, he’ll bring up the milestone in front of an adoring home crowd.

But it’s not the only cause for celebration at the Swans, with both Kieran Jack and Jarrad McVeigh playing their last game for the clubs after respective glittering careers.

As for the Saints, it’s Brett Ratten’s last opportunity to make a statement as caretaker before the club appoints their permanent coach.

3AW Football has you covered as we get set for the final Saturday of the regular season.

