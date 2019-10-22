Swastikas painted on iconic Melbourne landmark

Multiple swastikas have been painted at the top of the Nylex clock in Cremorne.

The defacing is the latest incident in a recent burst of antisemitism across the city.

Eight of the symbols have been painted on the sign in total.

“They’ve been there for four or five days now,” caller Greg told Neil Mitchell.

Greg said the vandals have gone to a lot of effort to paint the offensive symbols.

“It looks like they’ve gone over the top and hung themselves over the edge,” he said.

