Sydney CEO shares his thoughts on what’s behind the Swans’ resurgence

Sydney boss Tom Harley says an overhaul of the football club may have sparked the Swans’ revival this season.

The club is off to a flyer, winning all four of the games it has played so far.

CEO Tom Harley told 3AW there had been a lot of change since last season.

“We actually have 60 per cent new staff across all the roles within football,” he said.

“The coaching department has shrunk in terms of the number of assistant coaches.”

Mr Harley said Don Pyke shouldn’t be the only one credited for the Swan’s early success this season.

“It has evolved over time and we are still maturing as a list,” he told 3AW.

“I don’t think it has been as black and white or as binary as what people are suggesting.

“But, in saying that, he is a great addition to our footy club.”

Press PLAY below to hear more