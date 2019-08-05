Sydney confirms meeting between footy boss and Joe Daniher

Essendon star Joe Daniher has met with Sydney chief Tom Harley.

But Swans coach John Longmire says Sydney fans shouldn’t get too excited about the reason for their meeting.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be drawn into that other than the fact they had a coffee,” Longmire said.

“I think you are allowed to catch up with people from other clubs in this industry.”

Harley was a mentor of Daniher’s during his time at the AIS.

Daniher won’t play again this season due to groin problems.

He is contracted to Essendon until the end of 2020.