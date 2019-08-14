Sydney defender announces retirement after numerous injury setbacks

Sydney quiet-achiever Nick Smith has retired.

The premiership player, one of the Swans’ most reliable players over the past decade, has decided to call time on his career after 13 years at the top level.

Smith tore his hamstring off the bone a year ago and the Swans said he’d suffered “numerous setbacks” in his bid to get back on the field.

Not only was Smith a key cog in the Swans’ 2012 flag, he earned All-Australian honours in 2014.

He played 211 games.