Sydney stands down Elijah Taylor over assault charges

Sydney has stood down Elijah Taylor immediately.

It comes after the young Swan was charged by police with aggravated assault following an incident in Perth on Sunday morning.

Taylor was recently suspended for the rest of the 2020 AFL season and sent home after breaching hub rules.

Sydney Swans chief Tom Harley said the club spent Monday working through the situation and were treating the matter very seriously.

“We are extremely disappointed to have one of our players in this position,” Harley said.

“As a result of the serious nature of these charges, coupled with Elijah’s failure to abide by club directives on a number of occasions this year, we have made the decision to stand him down from all club commitments immediately. We will review this position as the situation unfolds.

“We believe this is the most appropriate course of action giving respect to all involved, and in light of the impending court proceedings.

“This is a difficult situation and one we will work with relevant experts and authorities to navigate.

“The club, together with the AFL, will ensure Elijah and those involved receive the appropriate assistance and support.

“Finally I would like to reiterate that our club has very strong values, which include respect, tolerance and a condemnation of violence, especially against women. We expect everyone at our club to uphold these values without compromise.”

(Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)